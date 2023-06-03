Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Shares Up 15.4%

Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Rating) shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 18,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 415% from the average session volume of 3,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Allied Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

Allied Resources Company Profile

Allied Resources, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The firm is involved in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. Its properties are located in Calhoun and Ritchie Counties, West Virginia, and Goliad and Edwards Counties, Texas. The company was founded on April 15, 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

