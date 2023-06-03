Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.87

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as low as C$0.82. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 140,324 shares trading hands.

Alphamin Resources Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

