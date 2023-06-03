Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,777,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,726 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Altria Group worth $81,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

