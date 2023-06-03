American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. American Airlines Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.82.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL opened at $14.87 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

