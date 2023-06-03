American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. American Airlines Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.82.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
AAL opened at $14.87 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.52.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
Read More
