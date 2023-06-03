American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,209,285 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660,663 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $57,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in R1 RCM by 100.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

