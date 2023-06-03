American Century Companies Inc. Has $49.76 Million Position in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $49,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 69,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDG opened at $63.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $149.63 million, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.30.

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

