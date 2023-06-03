American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 110,214 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,214 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.14% of Prudential Financial worth $50,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 102.9% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 251,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,539,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $83.04 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.