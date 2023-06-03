American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,413,024 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413,024 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $65,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,505 shares of company stock worth $9,484,897. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

