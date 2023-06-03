American Century Companies Inc. Sells 50,279 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,279 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.70% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $67,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

AVEM opened at $53.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $56.93.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

