American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Stock Price Up 0.4%

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.78 and last traded at $39.78. Approximately 1,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.63.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83.

Get American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,922,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Convertible index. The fund is actively managed to provide an investment portfolio of US convertible securities, of any credit quality, using a proprietary screening method. QCON was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.