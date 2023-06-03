American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.63

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.63 and traded as low as C$2.44. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 24,912 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.62. The firm has a market cap of C$197.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.40.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

