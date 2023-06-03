American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Stock Price Up 8.2%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 300,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 432,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

American Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $413.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

