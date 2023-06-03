AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 131.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,213 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,419,000 after buying an additional 111,754 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $810,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $150.71 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,754 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

