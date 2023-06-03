Analysts Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) PT at $51.27

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on XENE. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $38.96 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67.

Insider Activity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,113 shares of company stock worth $4,466,296 over the last 90 days. 6.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 100,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.