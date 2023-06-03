Analyzing Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiuzi has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cazoo Group and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $1.54 billion 0.04 -$870.63 million N/A N/A Jiuzi $6.22 million 1.01 -$16.80 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cazoo Group and Jiuzi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jiuzi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cazoo Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cazoo Group and Jiuzi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cazoo Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.85, suggesting a potential upside of 1,475.86%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Jiuzi shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Jiuzi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cazoo Group beats Jiuzi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cazoo Group

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

About Jiuzi

(Get Rating)

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.