Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.53

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.53 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 99.10 ($1.22). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 223,142 shares changing hands.

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £114.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3,333.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.59.

Anglo Asian Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Anglo Asian Mining’s payout ratio is currently 23,333.33%.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 2,500 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in Azerbaijan.

