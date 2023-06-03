Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $61.76 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $2,105.56 or 0.07776413 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $61.76 million and approximately $101,255.60 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

