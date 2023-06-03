ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of ANSYS worth $118,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,034 shares of company stock worth $1,836,292 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSS opened at $325.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

