Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.32% of AON worth $197,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $313.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $338.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

