Apollo Currency (APL) Trading Down 2% This Week

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 2% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $133,485.03 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00053981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00039688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00017759 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.