Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Cut by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,353 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,039. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Recommended Stories

