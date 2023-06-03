Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Rami Elghandour Sells 2,600 Shares

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Rami Elghandour sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $115,102.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,201.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arcellx Stock Down 5.3 %
ACLX opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ACLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
