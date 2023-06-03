Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Rami Elghandour Sells 2,600 Shares

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Rami Elghandour sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $115,102.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,201.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arcellx Stock Down 5.3 %

ACLX opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

ACLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.