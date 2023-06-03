Ardor Tops One Day Trading Volume of $661,702.33 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $75.65 million and $661,702.33 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0757 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00053366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00039300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.