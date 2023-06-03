Ark Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $46.27 million and approximately $631,422.25 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000301 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003339 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003063 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,373,480 coins and its circulating supply is 173,374,264 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

