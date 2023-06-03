Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Shares Down 2.3%

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €0.94 ($1.01) and last traded at €0.96 ($1.03). Approximately 19,653,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 454% from the average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.98 ($1.05).

AT1 has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.15) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €2.50 ($2.69) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.90) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.15) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.50 ($2.69) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is €1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

