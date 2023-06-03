ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Trading Down 4.2%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 430,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 988,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,124,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $13,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,627,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,978,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,825,000.
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.
