ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Trading Down 4.2%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 430,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 988,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Laura Shawver sold 73,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $496,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,124,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $13,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,627,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,978,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,825,000.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.