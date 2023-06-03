Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $338.28

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYMGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 338.28 ($4.18) and traded as low as GBX 296.63 ($3.67). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 304 ($3.76), with a volume of 106,146 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($5.93) to GBX 450 ($5.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 337.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 336.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £447.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

