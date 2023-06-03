ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Stock Price Down 8.4%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 548,848 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 388,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.
ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 58.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.
