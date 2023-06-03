ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Stock Price Down 8.4%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 548,848 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 388,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 58.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 594,990 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 538,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 71,606 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.