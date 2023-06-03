Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Shares Down 2.9%

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.79 and last traded at $111.96. Approximately 394,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 880,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.