Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.50

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.50 and traded as low as C$11.03. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.14, with a volume of 22,029 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.86 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$490.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.50. The company has a current ratio of 99.27, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.25.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.65%.

(Get Rating)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.