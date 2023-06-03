AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. 105,292,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,889,368. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

