AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Lessened by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 6.0% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,163,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,602,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AutoZone by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,696.89.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Performance

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,050 shares of company stock worth $90,341,976. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded up $7.65 on Friday, hitting $2,381.23. The company had a trading volume of 241,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,583.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,497.27. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,959.58 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.