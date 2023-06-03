Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $14.58 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.58 or 0.00053876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.02 billion and approximately $90.80 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,928,773 coins and its circulating supply is 344,209,323 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

