Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires Shares of 2,401 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $276,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

IJR opened at $97.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

