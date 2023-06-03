Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 463 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Catalent were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after acquiring an additional 67,054 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTLT stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.51. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

