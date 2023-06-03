Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $241,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Loews by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Loews by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Loews Stock Up 2.9 %

In other news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at $20,275,942.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,275,942.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 259,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,786. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.