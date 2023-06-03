Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 1,112 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $99.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SONY. Cowen upped their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

