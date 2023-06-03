Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 807 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in AT&T were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $15.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

