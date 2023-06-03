Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Azul from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Azul from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Azul from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.12.

Azul Price Performance

NYSE:AZUL opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Azul has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Azul by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Azul by 697.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Azul by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Articles

