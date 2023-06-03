B. Riley Trims Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Target Price to $15.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ICPT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,883 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 694,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 532.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 530,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 446,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 345,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.