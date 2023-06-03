Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Head to Head Comparison

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.8% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bank First shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of First United shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Bank First pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and First United has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Bank First has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bank First and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 29.75% 12.28% 1.51% First United 28.19% 16.65% 1.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank First and First United’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $136.38 million 6.25 $45.21 million $5.33 15.38 First United $76.22 million 1.17 $25.05 million $3.55 3.76

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bank First and First United, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 First United 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank First currently has a consensus target price of $91.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.60%. First United has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.41%. Given First United’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than Bank First.

Summary

Bank First beats First United on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

