Bank of America Upgrades ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ChargePoint Stock Down 6.9 %

NYSE CHPT opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. ChargePoint has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Insider Activity

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,610 shares of company stock worth $3,676,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

