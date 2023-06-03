Bank of America Upgrades ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) to Buy

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

Bank of America upgraded shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ChargePoint Stock Down 6.9 %

NYSE CHPT opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. ChargePoint has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,610 shares of company stock worth $3,676,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.