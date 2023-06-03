Barclays Cuts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $224.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.09.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ESS stock opened at $228.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.51. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $300.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.