Barclays Cuts Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $22.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on IRT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised Independence Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.
Independence Realty Trust Price Performance
Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
