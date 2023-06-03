Barclays Cuts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $181.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $156.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.57.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 2.5 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $150.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day moving average is $155.95. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 110,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,894 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.