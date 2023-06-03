Barclays Increases The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $65.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.89.

DSGX stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,084 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,660,000 after acquiring an additional 440,697 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,178,000 after purchasing an additional 933,426 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

