Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.39% of IDEX worth $239,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1,277.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

NYSE IEX opened at $209.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

