Barclays PLC Trims Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,356,399 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,049,458 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 5.76% of Kinross Gold worth $287,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,307,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 961,700 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Capital Growth Management LP grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,948,521 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 194,484 shares during the period. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KGC stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 484.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

