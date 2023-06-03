BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,816,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750,942 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BCE were worth $211,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in BCE by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in BCE by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. StockNews.com cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

NYSE BCE opened at $45.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.92%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

