Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kistos (LON:KIST)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 630 ($7.79) price objective on the stock.

Kistos Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KIST opened at GBX 238 ($2.94) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 281.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 348.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.94, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.48 and a beta of 0.45. Kistos has a 52 week low of GBX 223 ($2.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 665 ($8.22).

Kistos Company Profile

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

