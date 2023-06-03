Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kistos (LON:KIST)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 630 ($7.79) price objective on the stock.
Kistos Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of KIST opened at GBX 238 ($2.94) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 281.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 348.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.94, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.48 and a beta of 0.45. Kistos has a 52 week low of GBX 223 ($2.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 665 ($8.22).
Kistos Company Profile
